Sun sets on Pelicans 20 pt lead, New Orleans falls at Phoenix

The Pelicans, playing without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, had a 20 point second quarter lead at Phoenix, but could not hang on.

Chris Paul led the Phoenix comeback with 14 points, 18 assists, and 7 rebounds as Phoenix rallied to defeat New Orleans 112-100. Paul moved into third on the NBA’s all-time assist list with more than 10 thousand. He trails only John Stockton (15,806), and Jason Kidd (12,091).

The Suns scored 64 points in the second quarter.

Jonas Valanciunas led New Orleans with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

The Pelicans play at Sacramento Wednesday night.