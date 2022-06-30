NEW ORLEANS – Jeff Hundley, the chief executive officer of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, will serve as the 2022-23 Chair of the Executive Committee of Bowl Season, the national organization which promotes the grand tradition of the college football bowl system, for 2022-23. The organization announced its 2022-23 Executive Committee on Thursday.

“We’re excited to announce our executive committee and officially kick off the 2022-23 season,” said Nick Carparelli, executive director of Bowl Season. “This group has years of tremendous experience, led by Jeff Hundley as our chair. The college football season is just around the corner, and we can’t wait to see what transpires.”

Hundley officially assumed the role of CEO of the Allstate Sugar Bowl on July 1, 2019. He has been with the Sugar Bowl for nearly 30 years, an era largely marked by unprecedented growth in programs and revenue generation resulting in the Bowl’s consistent status as one of the nation’s premier bowl games.

“It’s an honor to serve the Bowl Season organization,” Hundley said. “We’re in the midst of some of the most dynamic changes in college football history, and the bowl system is not exempt from that. I look forward to working with Nick and the Executive Committee as we meet the challenge of change in front of us.”

Hundley has also served as the executive director of the New Orleans College Football Championship Host Committee for the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship, the co-executive director of the 2012 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four and the 2013 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four, and the chairman of the College Football Playoff New Year’s Six marketing and sponsorship committee.

Also serving with Hundley on the executive committee are Steve Beck, Vice-Chair (Military Bowl presented by Peraton); John Saccenti, Treasurer (SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl); Danny Morrison, Secretary (Duke’s Mayo Bowl); Derrick Fox, At-Large (Valero Alamo Bowl), Mark Neville, Past-Chair (San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl); Missy Setters, Past Chair (Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl); David Fletcher, Past Chair (TaxAct Texas Bowl).

The complete 2022-23 Bowl Season schedule can be found by clicking here.