Sudden Death: Newman wins Division IV state title on penalty kicks

HAMMOND, La. — After 110 minutes of play, the Newman Greenies and Sacred Heart Cardinals kicked sudden death PK’s to decided the Division IV state champion.

Junior Nina LeBourgeois found the back of the net for the winning PK as the Greenies captured back-to-back state championship titles.

Sacred Heart keeper Catherine Bonura was named MVP with eight saves on the night.

Head Coach Heather Fitzgerald said she was proud of the way her team battled from start to finish in a marathon of a match.

