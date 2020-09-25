Struggling Vikings need rookie WR Jefferson to develop fast

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs a route against Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson isn’t used to losing, coming from LSU, but the first two games of his NFL career have been decisive defeats. The struggling Vikings need their first-round draft pick wide receiver to develop quickly in a season that’s already on the brink. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Justin Jefferson is not used to losing, coming from college powerhouse LSU.

His first two professional games with the Minnesota Vikings have been about as defeating as a player could experience in the sport.

Jefferson went 34-7 with the Tigers, including winning the national championship in 2019. The Vikings still have plenty of their schedule left to play, but they’ve been soundly beaten by Green Bay and Indianapolis over the first two weeks of this strange pandemic season.

LSU never had a losing streak while Jefferson was with the program.