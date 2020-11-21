Strong start pushes Rummel past Jesuit Saturday at Joe Yenni

METAIRIE, La. – The Jesuit Blue Jays and Rummel Raiders matched up Saturday at Joe Yenni Stadium, and and the Raiders wasted no time taking control of the ballgame.

On the first play of the game, Rummel Quarterback Kyle Wickersham would hit Tyler Cook on a quick pass and he would take it 75 yards for a touchdown.

That play would commence a 16-0 first quarter and 22-0 first half.

The Raiders made an impact in all three phases of the game with the special teams unit blocking two punts, one for a touchdown, and the defense forcing 3 interceptions and a fumble.

Rummel defeated Jesuit, 36-13.