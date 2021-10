NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Bonnabel Bruins defeats the Riverdale Rebels, 42-22 Thursday at Joe Yenni Stadium.

The Rebels lead 14-7 at the half, but two defensive touchdowns for the Bruins helped put the game away in the fourth quarter.

Bonnabel’s Ronal Usannaz recovered a fumble for a touchdown and linebacker Joshua Martin had a pick six.

For highlights from the game, click on the video above.