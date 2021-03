COVINGTON, La. — Two Division I baseball powers met for the first game of their three-game series Friday night at Heap Field when the St. Paul’s Wolves hosted the Holy Cross Tigers.

The Wolves took a 2-0 lead into the 6th inning where they would pour on 4 additional runs.

St. Paul’s defeated Holy Cross, 6-0.

The Wolves improve to 11-3 on the season while Holy Cross falls to 11-4.

They will play a double-header tomorrow at Holy Cross Park starting at Noon.

TIGERS (11-4) fall to St. Paul’s 6-0 in game 1! The TIGERS and Wolves are back at it tomorrow for 12 noon at Holy Cross Park for Game 2 and 3.#WeAreHC #PACKthePARK pic.twitter.com/YDkNotjebA — Holy Cross Baseball (@HolyCross_BSB) March 20, 2021