NEW ORLEANS – The John Curtis Patriots scored 8 runs in the 5th inning and never looked back, defeating Archbishop Rummel 9-1 at Segnette Field on Thursday.

With the win, John Curtis moves to 14-3 on the season.

PATRIOTS WIN (14-3, 5-0) the opening game of the two game series against @ArchRUMMEL.

WP: @Logan_ONeill8 Save: @Josh22__



Offensively led by: @hayes_nyan (2-4) 3 RBIs @Logan_ONeill8 (1-3) 1 RBI@lilreg13 (1-4) 2B, 2 RBIs



Game 2 will be Saturday for 1:00 pm at Harahan pic.twitter.com/dy9SSFHdof — JOHN CURTIS BASEBALL (@BaseballCurtis) April 2, 2021

To see highlights from the District 9-5A matchup, click on the video above.