Stout second half propels Ponchatoula past Hahnville, into semi-finals

PONCHATOULA, La. – The Ponchatoula Lady Wave and Hahnville Tigers met Thursday night in the Quarterfinal round of the Girl’s Basketball Class 5A playoffs.

The Tigers gave the Lady Wave a run for their money in the first half, only trailing 38-33 at the intermission.

Ponchatoula would come out firing on all cylinders, outscoring the Tigers 29-4 in the final two quarters.

Ponchatoula defeated Hahnville, 65-37.

Next up for the Lady Wave, a mathcup with Benton in the semi final round of the Class 5A playoffs.