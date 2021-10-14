Stout defense, late-game heroics help St. Charles Catholic in 12-7 win over Newman

HAMMOND, La. — The St. Charles Catholic Comets defeated Newman, 12-7 Thursday night at Strawberry Stadium.

Here is Head Coach Wayne Stein after the win:

An Arch Manning interception in the 1st quarter and chunk play in the 2nd quarter set up two Carter Chauvin field goals to give the Comets a 6-0 lead at the half.

In the 3rd quarter, Newman was able to generate a scoring drive off a 17-yard run by Arch Manning and a touchdown pass from Manning to Christopher Hunter to give the Greenies a 7-6 lead.

With 47 seconds left in the ballgame, Comets quarterback Ayden Authement would use a series of spin moves to break free for a 27 yard touchdown run to give St. Charles Catholic the 12-7 lead.

Here is Quarterback Ayden Authement after the win:

From there, St. Charles Catholic’s defense, a unit that had shut out three teams while holding opponents to 3.5 points per game, forced Manning and Newman into a hail mary situation that came up short as time expired.