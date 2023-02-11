NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes (TACA) put on a show at UNO Recreation Center on Saturday, defeating a well-coached Shaun Dumas Academy (SDA), 63-49.
Head coach Shaun Dumas won three state titles in five seasons at Crescent City Christian before making the transition from high school to prep academy basketball.
Shaun Dumas Academy is a 6-12 prep school in Metairie, and its basketball program competes in the Southwest Athletic Interscholastic Conference.
Follow us on social media!
|TikTok
|WGNO Sports
|@WGNOSports
|@WGNOSports
|@WGNOSports
|@WGNOSports
|Friday Night Football
|@FNFwgno
|@FNFwgno