NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes (TACA) put on a show at UNO Recreation Center on Saturday, defeating a well-coached Shaun Dumas Academy (SDA), 63-49.

Head coach Shaun Dumas won three state titles in five seasons at Crescent City Christian before making the transition from high school to prep academy basketball.

Shaun Dumas Academy is a 6-12 prep school in Metairie, and its basketball program competes in the Southwest Athletic Interscholastic Conference.

