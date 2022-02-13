LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) — The STM boys and girls soccer teams both advanced to the Division II state finals with wins over Neville.

GIRLS SOCCER

The No. 1-ranked Cougars defeated No. 4 Neville 8-0 to advance to the championship. They will face No. 6 Lakeshore on Wednesday in Hammond at Strawberry Field.

In the Division IV semifinal, the No. 11 ESA Falcons fell to No. 7 Academy of Sacred Heart (New Orleans) 1-0.

BOYS SOCCER

Top-seeded St. Thomas More beat No. 4 Neville to reach the state final. The Cougars will face No. 3 East Jefferson on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Hammond.

On Friday night, No. 5 Ascension Episcopal fell to No. 1 Pope John Paul II with a final score of 3-0.

