Stingley, York & Ricks named preseason All-America

Texas A&M wide receiver Hezekiah Jones (9) tries to make a catch as LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

BATON ROUGE, La. – A trio of LSU players, including two-time All-America cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr., have been named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team, the organization announced on Thursday.

Stingley and record-setting placekicker Cade York were selected first team preseason All-America by Walter Camp, while sophomore cornerback Eli Ricks earned a spot on the second team.

Stingley, a Baton Rouge native who prepped at the Dunham School, goes into the 2021 season looking to join Tommy Casanova as the only three-time first team All-Americas in LSU history. Casanova, who is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, earned first team All-America honors as a defensive back from 1969-71.

Stingley, who started all 15 games as a true freshman during LSU’s 2019 national championship season, earned consensus All-America honors that year followed by first team All-America recognition from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) in 2020. Stingley was also voted as the SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2019 after leading the league in interceptions with six, including two in the SEC Championships Game win over Georgia.

In two years with the Tigers, Stingley has recorded 65 tackles, six interceptions and 26 pass breakups. He’s also recovered two fumbles and forced another.

York, a junior from McKinney, Texas, kicked his way into the LSU record books last year when he delivered a 57-yard game-winning field goal with 23 seconds left in the 37-34 victory over sixth-ranked Florida in Gainesville.

York earned second team All-America honors last year from the Associated Press and the Football Writers Association of America after converting 18-of-21 field goals during the Covid-shortened season. In two years at LSU, York ranks No. 5 in LSU history in career field goals (39) and he’s the school-record holder for most 50-yard field goals in a career (10) and a season (6 in 2020).

Ricks, a Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., native, made an immediate impact during his rookie season a year ago as he led the Tigers and ranked second in the SEC in interceptions with four. Ricks returned two of his interceptions for touchdowns – the first in a win over South Carolina and the other coming in the upset of sixth-ranked Florida.

Ricks earned Freshman All-America honors and was named third team All-America by the Associated Press. He was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

2021 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams

First Team Offense

WR: Chris Olave (Ohio State), Justyn Ross (Clemson)

TE: Charlie Kolar (Iowa State)

OL: Darian Kinnard (Kentucky), Kenyon Green (Texas A&M), Evan Neal (Alabama), Thayer Munford (Ohio State)

C: Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa)

QB: Sam Howell (North Carolina)

RB: Breece Hall (Iowa State), Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota)

PK: Cade York (LSU)

First Team Defense

DL: Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon), Bryan Bresee (Clemson), DeMarvin Leal (Texas A&M), Haskell Garrett (Ohio State)

LB: Will Anderson, Jr. (Alabama), Mike Rose (Iowa State), Nick Bonitto (Oklahoma)

DB: Derek Stingley, Jr (LSU), Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame), Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati), Brandon Joseph (Northwestern)

P: Lou Hedley (Miami)

KR: Marcus Jones (Houston)

Second Team Offense

WR: Marvin Mims (Oklahoma), George Pickens (Georgia)

TE: Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M)

OL: Jamaree Salyer (Georgia), Jordan McFadden (Clemson), Cain Madden (Notre Dame), Jaxson Kirkland (Washington)

C: Colin Newell (Iowa State)

QB: Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma)

RB: Sincere McCormick (UTSA), Bijan Robinson (Texas)

PK: Anders Carlson (Auburn)

Second Team Defense

DL: Myles Murphy (Clemson), Jordan Davis (Georgia), Myjai Sanders (Cincinnati), Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh)

LB: Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington), Devin Lloyd (Utah), Micah McFadden (Indiana)

DB: Eli Ricks (LSU), Josh Jobe (Alabama), Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU), Kaiir Elam (Florida)

P: Jake Camarda (Georgia)

KR: Aron Cruickshank (Rutgers)

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics)