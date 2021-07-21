Stingley wants to leave a mark as No. 7

HOOVER, AL – All eyes are on All-American Derek Stingley Jr. as he prepares for his junior season. This year means a little bit more as he wear the coveted No. 7 jersey.

The Baton Rouge native grew up wanting to wear No. 7, knowing the legacy that it entails for the LSU football program.

“I’m very excited,” said Stingley. “It’s something I’ve always seen as a kid, the hype around it, and what everybody did with the number. That’s what I look forward to doing. I really want to leave a mark.”

Fore more on this story, click the video provided.