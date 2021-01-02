Stingley Earns First Team All-America Honors

NEW ORLEANS — The WGNO Sports team talks candidly about LSU football coaching changes fresh off an abridged Covid-shortened 5-5 season following a perfect 15-0 record and national championship last season.

Spring football is on its way with the delayed start of the Southland Conference football season, which starts on Feb. 27. With LSU and Tulane seasons now over, the Southland teams could get more exposure than ever before.