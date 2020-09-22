Still the one: Keon Howard to start at QB for Green Wave at USM

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 19: Keon Howard #9 of the Tulane Green Wave runs against the Navy Midshipmen at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Keon Howard, a transfer from Southern Miss, will remain Tulane’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s game in Hattiesburg against the Golden Eagles.

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz made the announcement Tuesday at his scheduled media briefing.

Tulane squandered a 24 point halftime lead, losing to Navy Saturday 27-24 at Yulman Stadium.

Howard threw a costly interception just before the half, with Tulane at the Navy 19.

Fritz said the best thing Tulane can do is “support” its quarterback.

Howard transferred to Tulane in the summer of 2018. He redshirted, then backed up Justin McMillan last season.

In two games, Howard has completed 24 of 55 passes for 299 yards, with no touchdowns, and one interception.