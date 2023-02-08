Zion Williamson, ailing with a hamstring strain since early January, is still out and will be until after the All-Star Break.

Head coach Willie Green made the declaration Wednesday. Green, when asked if Williamson did any practicing Wednesday, said “nothing today.”

Here’s the complete interview with Green.

Wednesday was one year since the blockbuster trade that brought CJ McCollum and Larry Nance to New Orleans from Portland. This season, McCollum is averaging more than 21 points a game. And, Nance Jr. is averaging 8 points, and 6 rebounds. Both spoke with media Wednesday.

The Pelicans host Cleveland Friday night at 9:00 pm. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons Wednesday night for their 4th straight win. Cleveland is now 35-22 on the season.

January 16th, the Cavaliers defeated the Pelicans 113-103. Darius Garland scored 30 points for Cleveland.