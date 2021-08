ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 22: Brett Maher #2 of the Dallas Cowboys kicks off against the Miami Dolphins to start the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Saints have added former Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, a source confirmed late Monday. ESPN first reported the news.

Maher was cut by Dallas late in the 2019 season, after making only 20 of 30 field goal attempts. That season, he was 1 for 5 from 40 to 49 yards.

Maher replaces Wil Lutz, who announced on social media that he would have surgery for a core muscle injury. Lutz has been the Saints kicker since 2016. In his NFL career, he’s made 86 percent of his field goal attempts.