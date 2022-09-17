NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former New Orleans safety Steve Gleason, announced Saturday that he has been admitted to the hospital via social media. Friday afternoon, Gleason tweeted that he was headed to ER after experiencing hiccups for the past 6 days with the possibility that it may be pneumonia.

Photos of Gleason shows him with a smile on his face:

“I’m headed to the ER for the first time in 3-4 years. I haven’t been in the hospital for more than a few hours in 5 years. I’ve had relentless hiccups for 5-6 days, and they think it may be developing early signs of pneumonia. We shall see! So much Gratitude for my team.”

In his most recent update Saturday, he’s pictured fully reclined in his chair saying that he is “Happy happy”:

“My personal team of docs agreed I needed to be officially admitted b/c my sodium levels were critically low. Seizure & brain swelling risk! Maybe pneumonia, but they don’t know. No sleep last night! Speaking of records. I haven’t been fully reclined in 9 yrs! I’m Happy happy”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Gleason’s team has not released an update since 1 p.m. but stick with WGNO as we continue to update this story.