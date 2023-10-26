AMITE, La. (WGNO) — Thursday night in Tangipahoa Parish, the Sterlington Panthers defeated the Amite Warriors, 24-18.

Amite opened the game with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jeremy Franklin to Braylon Jackson to give the Warriors a 6-0 lead.

Sterlington would piece together an lengthy scoring drive in the second quarter capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by Gaven Evans. The Panthers led 7-6 at the half.

Sterlington would open the second half with third quarter with another 8-minute drive that would end in a 30-yard field goal, giving the Panthers a 10-6 lead

In the final frame, Sterlington would extend their lead to ten after a 40-yard touchdown from quarterback Dylan Downs to Nathan White.

Despite the explosive play, the Warriors did not quit.

Amite quarterback Jeremy Franklin hit for a 70-yard score, their second touchdown connection of the night, to help the Warriors pull within four (16-12 after failed two-point conversion).

Minutes later, Sterlington’s Gaven Evans would find the endzone for the second time in Thursday’s contest as the Panthers take a 24-12 lead after a successful two-point conversion try.

With five minutes left in regulation, Amite would answer again with a 91-yard touchdown pass from Franklin to Brandon Coleman, but would face a 24-18 deficit after another failed two-point conversion.

The Warriors defense would give their offense two opportunities in the final minutes to pull off the comeback win, but both attempts were unsuccessful.

Sterlington improves to 8-1 with the win while Amite falls to 5-3.

Coming into the week, Sterlington was No. 2 in the Division III Non-Select power rankings while Amite was No. 6.

