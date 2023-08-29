NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Last season, Tulane opened 2022 with a blowout win over U-Mass. It doesn’t figure to be that easy Saturday night in Yulman Stadium. The Wave, ranked 23rd in one poll, and 24th in the other, takes on South Alabama.

Last season, the Jaguars won 10 games, and return the nucleus of their roster this season.

Here’s head coach Willie Fritz, quarterback Michael Pratt, and center Sincere Haynesworth at Tuesday’s media availability.

Kickoff is Saturday night at Yulman Stadium at 7:00 p.m. Fritz said that less than 1,000 tickets are unsold for the game. Fritz said Shaadie Clayton-Johnson is the likely starter at tailback for the Green Wave, although several running backs he said will play.

Tulane is 15-19 at night under Fritz. The Wave is 26-10 under Fritz when leading after one quarter.

