BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — LSU head coach Jimmy Lindsey, hired this offseason away from South Carolina, will step away from his duties for health reasons.

The school released a statement Wednesday from head coach Brian Kelly.

“Defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey will step away from the LSU Football program as he deals with a personal health matter. In Coach Lindsey’s absence, John Jancek will serve as defensive line coach, and Bob Diaco will coach outside linebackers and special teams. Our prayers are with Coach Lindsey and his family, and we ask that their privacy be respected. We look forward to his return to the program,” said Kelly.

