NEW ORLEANS — A suffocating defensive effort delivered Tulane University Women’s Basketball (17-11, 7-8) its fourth consecutive American Athletic Conference victory as it defeated East Carolina (20-9, 11-5) 64-56 in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse Saturday.

The Green Wave forced the Pirates into 20 turnovers and converted those mistakes into 14 points on the other end of the floor.



Three players posted double figures in the scoring column for the Wave led by Kyren Whittington with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Whittington also added six rebounds, three steals, and a pair of assists to her stat sheet. Kierra Middleton stayed hot as she poured in 15 points including three triples off the bench. Dynah Jones rounded out the top scorers for Tulane on her senior night adding 10 points and a game-high six assists.

The scoring for ECU was led by Danae McNeal with a game-high 24 points. Jayla Hearp was the only other player with double digits for the Pirates finishing with 11 points.

Up next, the Green Wave will finish the regular season on the road against Memphis next Wednesday. Tipoff between Tulane and the Tigers is set for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

