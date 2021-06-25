Steelers sign 5-time Pro Bowl guard Turner to 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — It didn’t take long for the Pittsburgh Steelers to find a replacement for David DeCastro.
The Steelers have signed five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to a one-year deal shortly after cutting DeCastro in a somewhat surprising move.
Financial terms were not disclosed, but Pittsburgh did find itself with a little money to spend after releasing DeCastro, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.
Turner comes to Pittsburgh three months after being let go by the Los Angeles Chargers.
The 28-year-old Turner spent just one season in Los Angeles, playing in a career-low nine games.
According to spotrac.com, the deal is reportedly worth $3 million.