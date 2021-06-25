Steelers sign 5-time Pro Bowl guard Turner to 1-year deal

Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Trai Turner (70) reacts after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — It didn’t take long for the Pittsburgh Steelers to find a replacement for David DeCastro.

The Steelers have signed five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to a one-year deal shortly after cutting DeCastro in a somewhat surprising move.

We have signed G Trai Turner to a one-year deal. @BordasLaw https://t.co/4tlOZh3aM1 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 25, 2021

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Pittsburgh did find itself with a little money to spend after releasing DeCastro, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

Turner comes to Pittsburgh three months after being let go by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 28-year-old Turner spent just one season in Los Angeles, playing in a career-low nine games.

According to spotrac.com, the deal is reportedly worth $3 million.