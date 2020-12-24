State title games in Natchitoches: Ticket sales and weather, both brisk

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said Sunday’s Division I championship game, Byrd vs Catholic, is sold out.

The game is one of nine championships to be contested over four days at Turpin Stadium at Northwestern State in Natchitoches. The football state championships run Sunday thru Wednesday. Bonine said ticket sales are going well.

Monday at 3:00 pm, St Charles Catholic plays Lafayette Christian for the Division III championship. At 7:30 pm, De la Salle plays St Thomas More for the Division II championship.

Tuesday at 6:00 pm, Edna Karr, aiming for its 5th consecutive state 4A crown, plays top seeded Carencro.

The weather in Natchitoches should be mostly good, with temperatures in the 60’s in the day, and 40’s at night. Wednesday appears to be the day with the highest chance of rain.

Join us for a state championship edition of Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl Monday night, on Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight, and on the live stream at wgno.com.