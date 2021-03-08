State semis: Country Day, Riverside are out, Crescent City still in

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Crescent City Baptist Pioneers are one win away from repeating as Louisiana Division IV boys basketball champions.

The Pioneers defeated Country Day 57-53 Monday in the Division IV semifinals at the Cajundome in Lafayette. Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports.

Top seeded Crescent City will face third seed Calvary Baptist in a rematch of last season’s final.

Calvary Baptist defeated Riverside 67-63, despite 35 points from Gage Lavardain. Lavardain had 27 points in the second half.

Here are full game highlights: