NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Holding off Ruston in a nail-biter state title game, the Destrehan Wildcats won the Division I Non-Select championship Friday night at the Caesar’s Superdome.

The Wildcats’ 17-10 victory went down to the wire, as quarterback Jai Eugene, Jr., scored a 29-yard, go-ahead touchdown run with 3:22 left in the game.

1st Half Highlights:

