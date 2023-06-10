BATON ROUGE, La. — A game that was originally scheduled for 2 o’clock this afternoon has yet to start because of looming weather concerns.

The opening game of the Baton Rouge Super Regional was pushed back from 2:06 p.m. to 7:06 p.m. because of what officials at LSU called “unstable weather conditions and a chance of lightning.”

The gates to Alex Box Stadium re-opened at 5:30 p.m. only for fans to learn that the start time was pushed back again to 8:06 p.m.

Our crew on scene in Baton Rouge has confirmed that conditions have worsened over the course of six hours and now the game has been delayed again.

The news was confirmed via the LSU Baseball social media account with the message, “We will continue to be in a delay as we monitor weather in the area.”

As of 8:39 p.m. LSU announced that the game will start at 9:06, weather permitting.

Before the most recent delay, Paul Skenes was listed as LSU’s starting pitcher on their pre-game lineup and was seen warming up before leaving the field after a brief conversation with head coach Jay Johnson.

Skenes faced Kentucky earlier this year, with 13 strikeouts and 4 earned runs in the Tigers’ 16-6 win over the Wildcats.

Skenes enters Saturday’s start with a 1.90 ERA and 179 strikeouts, the most in college baseball.