Stan Van Gundy previews the New Orleans Pelicans’ 7-game road trip

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Pelicans 2 week, 7-game road trip begins tonight against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m.

According to Pelicans’ Writer, Jim Eichenhofer, this will be the second time the New Orleans franchise has had a 7-game road trip since the 2002-03 season. The first since re-branding as the New Orleans Pelicans.

#Pelicans are about to embark on a daunting seven-game road trip, tied for the longest in team history. The lengthy journey will provide challenges both off the court and on, the latter in the form of several top Western Conference opponents: https://t.co/8dOw5F8NX0 pic.twitter.com/XQLaHis6Bg — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) January 10, 2021

The road trip presents even more challenges for a Pelicans team that is on a 3-game losing skid after an impressive 4-2 start to the NBA season.

After their game tonight against the Dallas Mavericks, the Pelicans travel to California for 3 games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers, and the Sacramento Kings.

From there they will head to Utah for back-to-back games against the Jazz on Tuesday, January 19th, and Thursday the 21st.

Their road trip will end with the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 23rd before returning home to face the San Antonio Spurs Monday, January 25th