NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy spoke with media pre-game to talk about his team’s 2020 preseason opener against the Miami Heat.

Van Gundy says that Guards, JJ Redick and Eric Bledsoe, will not play tonight.

Newly-acquired Center, Steven Adams, is a game-time decision.

The Miami Heat will be without Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, and Andre Igoudala tonight against the Pelicans.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.