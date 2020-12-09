Stan Van Gundy discusses day 4 of Pelicans’ training camp

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy spoke with local media on Wednesday about day 4 of the Pelicans’ training camp.

Van Gundy and his staff have emphasized defense and communication in the early days of camp.

He says that it’s still ” a work in progress” adding that “it’s an area that still needs a lot of work. I think our effort and energy have been tremendous. Our intensity has been good. We’ve been very unselfish. Guys have done everything asked of them and more. It’s a great group.”

Van Gundy says that in just the 4 days of camp that the pelicans have had, he says that the two areas they need to work on the most right now are communication and turnovers.

The New Orleans Pelicans open the NBA Preseason Monday night against the Miami Heat.