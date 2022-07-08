NEW ORLEANS – Stacy Hollowell, the coach that directed Loyola University to the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship, has been selected as the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Collegiate Coach of the Year for Louisiana.

The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, selects annual award winners in a variety of categories; it also selects Amateur Athletes of the Month and each year’s Hall of Fame class. Overall, 26 individuals and four teams will be honored for their 2021-22 achievements at the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Awards Banquet on July 30. Honorees are currently being announced over a month-long period, wrapping up with the Corbett Awards for the top male and female amateur athletes in the state on July 25 and 26.

Hollowell directed the Wolf Pack to legendary status with one of the more memorable basketball seasons in New Orleans history and was rewarded with a host of national coach of the year honors – he was named the National Coach of the Year by the NAIA as well as the NABC and the Don Meyer NAIA National Coach of the Year.

Loyola capped its 37-1 season by winning its first NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship in 77 years. After winning the regular season and tournament titles in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC), the Wolf Pack earned the No. 1 seed in the national tournament and justified that by cruising to six tournament wins (by an average of 20 points per game) – the championship victory was a dominant 71-56 decision over No. 2 Talladega. The 37 victories easily surpassed Loyola’s previous program record of 25 wins. Despite the impressive overall record, the team didn’t have an easy go of it during the season. It all started when Hurricane Ida ripped off a section of the school’s sports complex roof and damaged the team’s home court. The team spent the preseason practicing in Dallas before playing all of its early-season home games at Tulane’s Devlin Fieldhouse until a temporary floor was put in place to accommodate the rest of the regular season. On top of that, the program dealt with COVID-19 postponements, a tornado scare while on the road at Stillman College and food poisoning-like symptoms while in Kansas City. Hollowell was also selected as the SSAC Coach of the Year.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as the Louisiana College Coach of the Year,” said Hollowell. “This season our gym floor was damaged during Hurricane Ida. With our season in question, we had a group of guys that refused to give up on what they believed we could accomplish. What they achieved together is remarkable and will bond them together for the rest of their lives.”

The other finalists for Outstanding Collegiate Coach for the State of Louisiana were Glenn Caston (Xavier of Louisiana Competitive Cheer), Kim Mulkey (LSU Women’s Basketball) and Billy Napier (Louisiana Football). Caston directed Xavier to its first NAIA national team championship in any sport as his competitive cheer team scored a meet-record 93.70 points out of 100 in the sixth year of NAIA nationals. The team finished the season 33-0, Xavier’s first unbeaten team since men’s basketball’s 29-0 season in 1940-41. Mulkey was named the AP National Coach of the Year following her first season as LSU’s head women’s basketball coach. She took over a program that was 9-13 in 2020-21 and guided it to a 26-6 record, the No. 2 slot in the SEC and the No. 9 ranking in the final AP Poll. Napier, the Sun Belt Coach of the Year, guided the Ragin’ Cajuns to their first outright Sun Belt Conference Championship as they defeated App State 24-16 in the league’s title game before a program record 31,014 fans. With the win, the Cajuns secured their 12th-straight victory, extending their record streak and bagging the most wins in a single-season in program history.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl will continue announcing its annual awards next week as it reveals the 2022 Class of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame starting on Monday.

Jimmy Collins Special Awards: Loyola Men’s Basketball and St. Charles Catholic Athletic Department

Outstanding Boys’ Prep Coach of the Year, New Orleans: Wayne Stein, St. Charles Catholic Football/Baseball

Outstanding Girls’ Prep Coach of the Year, New Orleans: Becky Lambert, Archbishop Hannan Softball

Outstanding Female Amateur Athlete, New Orleans: Alia Armstrong, LSU Track & Field

Outstanding Male Amateur Athlete, New Orleans: Zach Wrightsil, Loyola Basketball

Eddie Robinson Award: Ronald “Hendu” Henderson

Outstanding Boys’ Prep Team, New Orleans: Brother Martin Bowling, LHSAA

Outstanding Girls’ Prep Team, New Orleans: Ponchatoula Basketball, LHSAA

Outstanding Collegiate Coach, Louisiana: Stacey Hollowell, Loyola Men’s Basketball

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductee: July 11 (Monday)

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductee: July 12 (Tuesday)

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductee: July 13 (Wednesday)

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductee: July 14 (Thursday)

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductee: July 15 (Friday)

Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Inductee: July 18 (Monday)

Corbett Award – Female: July 25 (Monday)

Corbett Award – Male: July 26 (Tuesday)

The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee began in 1957 when James Collins spearheaded a group of sports journalists to form a sports awards committee to immortalize local sports history. For 13 years, the committee honored local athletes each month. In 1970, the Sugar Bowl stepped in to sponsor and revitalize the committee, leading to the creation of the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame in 1971, honoring 10 legends from the Crescent City in its first induction class. While adding the responsibility of selecting Hall of Famers, the committee has continued to recognize the top amateur athlete in the Greater New Orleans area each month – the honors enter their 66th year in 2022. To be eligible, an athlete must be a native of the greater New Orleans area or must compete for a team in the metropolitan region.

{Courtesy: release from the Allstate Sugar Bowl}