STA loses in heartbreaking fashion to Notre Dame in Division III semi-finals

SULPHUR, La. — Notre Dame defeated the St. Thomas Aquinas Falcons, 3-2 in walk-off fashion after after a bases loaded walk drives in the Pios final run of the game.

The Falcons were down, 2-0 early and were able to tie the ball game in the top of the 6th inning.

The walk-off helps the Pios escape a potential upset in the Division III semi-final round.

They now advance to the Division III final where they will face St. Charles Catholic Friday at 6 p.m.

Highlights of the game’s ending are in the link above.