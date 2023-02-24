HAMMOND, La. — St. Thomas More takes down Ben Franklin, 2-1 in the Division II boy’s soccer state championship Friday night at Strawberry Stadium.

Ben Franklin drew first blood in then16th minute with a header from Jacob Chapital to give the. Falcons the 1-0 lead.

Saint Thomas More evened the game up in the 38th minute courtesy of the senior, Courtland Williams. Both teams would head into the half tied at one.

In the second half, St. Thomas More’s Ethan Breaux would capitalize on great positioning with a header in the 60th minute to give the Cougars the 2-1 lead.

Ben Franklin would multiple opportunities to even the game in the final 20 minutes of regulation, but each shot attempt would fall short thanks to instinctual play by senior goal keeper, Aiden Farrar.

St Thomas More would hold on to win the Division II title 2-1.

Ethan Breaux was named the Most Outstanding Player.

Ben Franklin ends the season as the Division II state runner up with a final record of 21-4-3.

The Falcons road to the state championship was led by the program’s eight seniors: