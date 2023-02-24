HAMMOND, La. — St. Thomas More defeated Lakeshore, 4-0 in the girl’s Division II state championship game Friday night at Strawberry Stadium.

The Cougars opened the night with a cross from Mary Ainsley Alack to Jadyn Mallory who scored on the header in the 6th minute to give St. Thomas More the early 1-0 lead.

Lakeshore goal keeper, Charlotte Mallory would make several great saves on the night, but in the 39th minute, she would bat away one shot on goal to Brooklyn Babineaux who would capitalize with the Cougars second goal of the night.

St. Thomas More took a 2-0 lead into the half.

In the opening minute of the second half, the St. Thomas More lead would increase to 3-0 courtesy of a Kate Guillory header on a corner kick. Gracey Lancols would score the final goal of the night in the 51st minute, sealing the Cougars victory.

The St. Thomas More girl’s soccer program has now won six Division II state soccer titles in a row since Lakeshore took home championship gold in 2017.