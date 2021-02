HAMMOND, La. — The St. Thomas More Cougars defeated the Lakeshore Titans, 4-2 Friday night in the Girl’s Soccer Division II Championship Game.

Junior Megan Gettys scored both goals for the Lakeshore Titans.

For the Cougars, Brooklyn Babineaux scored two goals of her own. Babineaux was named Most Outstanding Player.

St. Thomas More’s Raegan Latiolais and Kate O’Neal scored goals as well.

Lakeshore Head Coach Wes Lake after the game: