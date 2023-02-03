HAMMOND, La. — The legacy of Cameron Dantzler will forever live on at St. Thomas Aquinas, after the school officially retired Dantzler’s high school football jersey during a ceremony Friday night.

“It’s a phenomenal feeling just to have this honor by a school that I went to for four years in high school and a school that accepted me coming from a public school top a private. Accepted me with open arms. It’s just a great feeling to know that all of my friends and family came out to support this wonderful accomplishment,” says former St. Thomas Aquinas standout Cameron Dantzler.

As a senior in 2015, Dantzler led the Falcons to a 12-1 record and first-ever state semifinals berth.

Dantzler played both quarterback and defensive back at St. Thomas Aquinas, accounting for 3,200 yards of offense, 38 total touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Dantzler was an All-State and All-District selection his senior season, winning District 7-2A MVP.

His athleticism also made waves as a member of the Falcons track and field team, where he won a state title in the long jump.

Dantzler played his college football at Mississippi State and was the 89th overall pick in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The same draft class as former Destrehan and LSU standout, Justin Jefferson.

“We’re those guys that have always had that chip on our shoulder. We made it out of Louisiana together. Same draft class, we even train together. So, just for me and him to have that experience on the next level is just a blessing,” says Dantzler.

He was named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team following the 2020 season.

In his three-year NFL career, Dantzler has made 26 starts and recorded 149 tackles with 3 interceptions and 17 pass deflections.

He is entering the final year of his rookie deal.