LAPLACE, La. — St. Charles Catholic defeated Newman, 10-0 in 5 innings Thursday afternoon in game 1 of their quarterfinal playoff series.

Sophomore pitcher Brady St. Pierre opened the game with 3 strikeouts and the Comets’ bats responded, plating 3 runs in the bottom of the frame.

St. Pierre finished the game with 6 strikeouts while walking 3 and allowing just one hit in the 2nd inning.

Ryan Laiche and Ayden Authement both finished the game 2-2 at the plate with 2 RBI’s each.

Here is Head Coach Wayne Stein and Brady St. Pierre after the win:

St. Pierre earns the shutout win, giving St. Charles Catholic the 1-0 advantage in the series and the Comets’ 25th win of the season.

Game 2 will be played Saturday in Laplace.

For the full bracket, click here.