St. Paul’s wins last second thriller over Slidell Thursday night

SLIDELL, La. – Down 25-17 heading into the second half, the St. Paul’s Wolves battled back to score 18 points, including the go-ahead touchdown with 15 seconds left on the clock.

QB Grant Billson connected with WR Brody Reina for the 11-yard score that put the Wolves up 33-32.

The Wolves would then convert a 2-point conversion and take a 35-32 lead.

That would be the final.

St. Paul’s Head Football Coach Ken Sears talks about his team’s big win Thursday night:

