St. Paul’s “weathers early storm” in district win over Mandeville Tuesday night

MANDEVILLE, La. — The St. Paul’s Wolves improve to 16-5 overall, 5-0 in district play with a 53-37 win over Mandeville Tuesday night.

The Wolves took a 29-21 lead into halftime, but saw that lead quickly disappear with a Mandeville 9-0 run that gave the Skippers a 30-29 lead early in the 3rd quarter.

The Wolves respond with a run of their own, outscoring the Skippers 28-7 in the final quarter-and-a-half of the game.

“I think you saw the best of both worlds with us. Early we played to our identity of pushing the pace. I thought late we were disciplined, we were smart, we played together, we kept our turnovers down and executed,” says Head Coach Stephen Dale.