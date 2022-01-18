St. Paul’s “weathers early storm” in district win over Mandeville Tuesday night

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANDEVILLE, La. — The St. Paul’s Wolves improve to 16-5 overall, 5-0 in district play with a 53-37 win over Mandeville Tuesday night.

The Wolves took a 29-21 lead into halftime, but saw that lead quickly disappear with a Mandeville 9-0 run that gave the Skippers a 30-29 lead early in the 3rd quarter.

The Wolves respond with a run of their own, outscoring the Skippers 28-7 in the final quarter-and-a-half of the game.

“I think you saw the best of both worlds with us. Early we played to our identity of pushing the pace. I thought late we were disciplined, we were smart, we played together, we kept our turnovers down and executed,” says Head Coach Stephen Dale.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News