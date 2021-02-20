St. Paul’s upsets Jesuit to advance to 11th straight Division I title game

METAIRIE, La. — The No. 6 seed St. Paul’s traveled to John Ryan Stadium Saturday for a rematch with the No. 2 Jesuit Blue Jays in the semi-final round of the Division I playoffs.

A tight, physical first period concluded with both teams tied at 0.

3 minutes into the second period, St. Paul’s Caleb Nicotri finds Roch Ragan for the first goal of the game.

The Blue Jays would spend the remaining 37 minutes pushing to tie the game, but with under 3 minutes to play St. Paul’s Cole Shannon delivers the dagger to the heart with the Wolves’ second goal of the day.

St. Paul’s upsets Jesuit, 2-0 to advance to their 11th straight Division I championship game.

They will face the winner of C.E. Byrd and Catholic of Baton Rouge at Southeastern next Saturday night.