COVINGTON, La. – It was a meeting between cross-town rivals Friday night with the St. Paul’s Wolves defeating the Covington Lions, 82-71.

For the Wolves, Andrew Zibilich and Evan Seichshnaydre finished with a team-high 16 points. Zach Fenn finished with 15 points.

For the Lions, Gavin Faure finished with 23 points.