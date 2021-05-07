St. Paul’s forces game 3 with win over Catholic of Baton Rouge Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. — The St. Paul’s Wolves defeated Catholic of Baton Rouge, 5-3 Friday night to force a winner-take-all game three Saturday in the Quarterfinal round of the Division I playoffs.

Matthew Russo pitched a complete game for the Wolves, surrendering 3 runs on 7 hits while only walking 2 batters.

The Wolves received timely hits in the bottom of the 2nd inning to jump out to an early 2-1 lead and in the bottom of the 6th to extend that lead to 5-1.

The Bears would rally in the top of the 7th, scoring 2 runs but they would fall short.

Catholic and St. Paul’s are back at it Saturday at 2 p.m.

For the full bracket, click here.