COVINGTON, La. — After scoring a combined 4 runs in their first two tournament wins, St. Paul’s explodes for 14 in their win over Covington Thursday night in the District 6-5A championship game.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Covington jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first two innings courtesy of RBIs from Mason Estrada and Gavin Panks.

A double by LSU signee Kade Anderson would jump-start a 4-hit, 4-run third inning for St. Paul’s. Brennan Keim began the scoring with a 2-RBI double that tied the game, 2-2. Marcus Newfield capitalized with the go-ahead 2-RBI single that gave the Wolves the 4-2 lead.

St. Paul’s would continue to pour it on in the fourth inning. With bases loaded, a fielding error by Covington would allow two more runners to score, making it a 6-2 ball game.

Newfield would hit a sacrifice fly the very next at bat to give the Wolves the 7-2 advantage in the fourth inning.

St. Paul’s would plate 7 more runs in the game, while holding Covington hitless in the final three innings. The game was called after the 6th inning with St. Paul’s holding a 14-2 lead.

GAME NOTES:

The Wolves’ 14-2 win over the Lions marked their first district championship win since 2017.

This year, District 6-5A coaches agreed play everyone in their district once and implement a new single elimination tournament format.

A format that received a stamp of approval after the 4-seed St. Paul’s defeated the 3-seed Covington.

The conclusion of the district tournament marks the end of the St. Paul’s regular season. They will know their playoff pairing when the brackets are released Tuesday, April 18th.