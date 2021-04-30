St. Paul’s completes sweep of Holy Cross thanks to Matthew Russo’s walk-off home run

NEW ORLEANS — St. Paul’s Mathew Russo hits a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 8th inning to give the Wolves the series sweep of Holy Cross in the opening round of the Division I playoffs.

It’s been a special start to the Wolves 2021 playoff run after sophomore pitcher Kade Anderson struck out 17 batters in their series opening win Thursday night.

Then Friday, a walk-off in extra innings pushes the Wolves past one of the hottest teams in the Catholic League and into the next round of the playoffs.

Here is Matthew Russo and Head Coach Mick Nunez postgame:

For the Wolves, they now advance to the Quarterfinals round where they will face Catholic of Baton Rouge.

For Holy Cross, a heartbreaking scene at Holy Cross Park for the Tigers’ seniors after such an electric streak since returning from a Covid-19 pause in March.

Here is Holy Cross Head Coach Andy Cannizaro postgame:

For the full bracket, click here.