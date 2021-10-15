St. Paul’s comeback thriller marred by post-game brawl with Northshore

PEARL RIVER, La. (WGNO) — St. Paul’s School scored inside the final 30 seconds to overtake Northshore High School and take come a 21-17 win over the Panthers at Pearl River Rebel Stadium on Thursday night.

The Wolves held a 7-3 from the first half until the start of the fourth quarter when Northshore’s Jack Buell threw a pass to Brandon Hines for a 65-yard score. From there the lead would change four more times en route to the St. Paul’s victory when Danny Sears punched it in for his second touchdown of the night.

A post-game melee cleared the benches and forced law enforcement onto the field to help opposing coaches separate the two teams.