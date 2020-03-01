St. Paul’s caps off perfect season with Division I State Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hammond- The St. Paul's Boys Soccer Team defeated the Catholic High Bears Saturday at Southeastern Louisiana University in the Division I State Championship game.

The Wolves strike first with a goal in the 33rd minute thanks to junior, CJ Paretti.

The Bears would make a push late in the second half, coming close with a couple of shots on goal, but the Wolves best defense was their offense.

Late in the second half, senior, Michael Dufour, would land the final blow with the Wolves second and final goal of the game.

The win gives St. Paul's their second championship in a row, and their 7th in the last 10 seasons.