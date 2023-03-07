METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — In the LHSAA Division IV Select quarterfinals, St. Martin’s Episcopal defeated Hamilton Christian by 11.

Head coach Mike Odom said toughness had to overcome a clear advantage for the other team.

“They had 6-10, and 6-9, and as you can see we don’t have a lot of height,” said Odom. “And, we competed with a lot of courage and got it done.”

You might say the Saints’ win was biblical.

“I told them before the game that God doesn’t put Goliath in front of you without putting a little bit of David in you,” said Odom.

In that game, four Saints scored in double figures, led by Matt Weaver with 19 points.

The win is the second time in three months that St. Martin’s has reached the semifinals.

They did it in football, led by running back Harlem Berry – key player on the basketball team.

“We survive and advance,” said Coach Odom. “We watched the ’30 for 30′ on Jim Valvano of North Carolina State, just last week. Maybe that has something to do with it. They are trying to survive and advance.”

One more advancement gets the fourth-seed Saints to the state championship game.

St. Martin’s plays No.1-seed Northwood-Lena in the semifinal round at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., on Wednesday.

Tip-off is set for 1:15 p.m.