St. James National Signing Day: Saivion Jones to LSU, Ja’Quon Jones to Southern

St. James, La. – Two St. James Wildcats signed to play their college ball in Baton Rouge on National Signing Day.

Defensive end Saivion Jones, a four-star recruit, will stay in The Boot and play at LSU.

Jones says he’s excited to play for head coach Ed Orgeron and new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

“My biggest strengths are to get after a quarterback and have tremendous speed off the ball,” said Saivion Jones. “Learning what I’m taught and putting it to use.”

Saivion signed alongside his first cousin Ja’Quon Jones, who will play at Southern University.

Ja’Quon says having family close by means a lot.

“It’s cool to be close to each other,” said Ja’Quon Jones. “We can still have a relationship being that we’re not that far apart.”

Saivion and Ja’Quon Jones are coached by Robert Valdez.