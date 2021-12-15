St. James’ Shazz Preston signs with Alabama over LSU, Texas

VACHERIE, La. (WGNO) – Wednesday afternoon, wide receiver Shazz Preston of St James high school announced for Alabama.

The student section screamed so loudly, that Preston could not hear the question from the interviewer on national TV.

Preston chose Alabama over the likes of programs like LSU and Texas.

“I thought about this for awhile,” said Preston. “I just wanted to be different.”

Preston added that the coaching staff at Alabama had a plan that is going to “let him be a ball player.”

Hear from the 4-Star wide receiver at his signing in the interview below: